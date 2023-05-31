Aaron-Wooi Yik drop one spot in world ranking

KUALA LUMPUR: Reigning men’s doubles world champions Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik slipped one rung down to third spot in world rankings after suffering a last-eight exit in the Malaysia Masters 2023 last week.

According to the latest rankings released by Badminton World Federation (BWF), Aaron-Wooi Yik, who were in the second spot for three weeks previously, have collected 77,094 points while Chinese pair Liu Yu Chen-Ou Xuan Yi overtook the Malaysians to take the second spot with 77,808 points.

Last Friday, Aaron-Wooi Yik were knocked out by Indonesia’s Leo Rolly Carnando-Daniel Marthin 18-21, 19-21.

Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Rian Ardianto of Indonesia have remained in top position for five months since Dec 27, 2022 with 94,379 points while national professional duo Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi moved up a spot to seventh place with 71,150 points.

Despite finishing as Malaysia Masters 2023 runners-up, national top women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah’s ranking is unchanged as they stay in 11th spot with 66,301 points while China’s Chen Qing Chen-Jia Yi Fan are on top with 96,254 points.

Pearly-Thinaah won Malaysian hearts as they went down fighting in a dramatic final against South Korean pair Baek Ha Na-Lee So Hee, losing 20-22, 21-8, 17-21 last Sunday.

In the meantime, national men’s singles professional ace Lee Zii Jia has stayed in 10th position since last week by amassing 59,876 points.

National mixed doubles professionals Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jemie, who dropped to seventh spot last week, remain in that position with 63,464 points. -Bernama