Aaron-Wooi Yik hope to be in RTG programme

KUALA LUMPUR: National men’s doubles shuttlers Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik (pix) are hopeful of being listed under the Road to Gold (RTG) programme ahead of the Paris Olympic qualifying period beginning in May.

Aaron, who said they are still in the dark regarding their status, believes that being listed in the RTG programme can help them improve their performance, which has been quite disappointing of late.

“Previously, we discussed with Michael (Badminton Association of Malaysia treasurer Datuk Michael Tan Vee Mun) for us to be included in the RTG programme, but we still do not know the name list. We will ask again to make sure about the whole programme and also for clarification.

“I feel that this project should have started, with support service available during training sessions... have coaches to guide us from time to time. We also need to have fitness coaches who can help us,” he told reporters during their training session at Akademi Badminton Malaysia, here, today.

Last month, Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh announced the formation of the RTG programme team, which is considered a national project, aimed at coordinating the country’s efforts to bag Malaysia’s first Olympic Games gold medal.

The RTG will focus on the preparation programme for elite athletes covering daily training, overseas training including more exposure to domestic and international competitions, provision of coaching services, support staff, sports science and medical services as well as self-improvement programmes.

However, the names of athletes under the programme have yet to be announced and the RTG committee will judge on two criteria, which are medal winners at previous Olympic Games and athletes ranked in the top 10.

Commenting on their performance as the world’s number two-ranked pair, Aaron said he and Wooi Yik are in discussions with their coach to find their weak spots, which has led to their inconsistency.

“I feel that now we can see that from the five categories, perhaps men’s doubles is the most competitive. This is not talking about inconsistent pairs... whichever pair wins (one tournament) might lose in the next one.

“But as a top pair, (we) cannot use that as an excuse. We just need to know what we need to do and find the key to success. To me, we can’t win all the tournaments (because) we are not robots,” he said.

Aaron-Wooi Yik are gearing up for the Badminton Asia Championships (BAC) that will be held in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates from April 25-30.

In March, the 2022 world champions crashed out in the first round of the 2023 All England when they lost 18-21, 21-14, 13-21 to Indonesians Leo Rolly Carnando-Daniel Marthin before being knocked out by Japan’s Akira Koga-Taichi Saito 21-17, 16-21, 17-21 in the last-16 of the Swiss Open.

Meanwhile, BAM announced via Instagram the full list of players who will be competing in the 2023 BAC, including national men’s singles ace Lee Zii Jia.

Also listed for men’s singles are Ng Tze Yong and reserves Liew Daren and Cheam June Wei; women’s singles shuttlers Goh Jin Wei and S. Kisona, with K. Letshanaa and Tan Zhing Yi as reserves.

Others listed are Aaron-Wooi Yik, Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi, Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun and Tan Kian Meng-Tan Wee Kiong (men’s doubles) while the women’s doubles pairs will be Commonwealth Games gold medallists Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah and Vivian Hoo-Lim Chiew Sien, with Ng Qi Xuan-Teoh Le Xuan and Cheng Su Hui-Cheng Su Yin as reserves.

The mixed doubles pairs are Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing, Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai, Chan Peng Soon-Cheah Yee See and Cheng Tan Jie-Toh Ee Wei. - Bernama