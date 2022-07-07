Aaron-Wooi Yik keep clean record against Korean pair to reach last eight

KUALA LUMPUR: National top men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik today continued their winning ways against South Korea’s Kim Gi Jung-Kim Sa Rang to step into the quarter-finals of the 2022 Malaysia Masters here.

In their second-round match in Axiata Arena, Aaron-Wooi Yik fended off a strong challenge from Gi Jung-Sa Rang to win 21-18, 21-18.

This is Aaron-Wooi Yik’s second straight win against the South Koreans, whom they first beat 21-18, 11-21, 21-11 in the first round of the 2022 Indonesian Open.

The world number six will play Taiwanese duo Chang Ko-Chi-Po Li-Wei tomorrow.

Ko-Chi-Li-Wei had earlier eliminated another national pair, Chang Yee Jun-Yap Roy King, 14-21, 21-11, 21-10.

Aaron said they still need to work on their focus while leading to prevent their opponents from catching up.

“Now we need to find a solution to this problem,” he told reporters after the match.

Wooi Yik vowed to give 100 per cent in tomorrow’s action to stay on course in the hunt for their first ever world tour title. — Bernama

More to come