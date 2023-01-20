Aaron-Wooi Yik, Pearly-Thinaah in India Open semis

NEW DELHI: Two Malaysian doubles pairs - Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik and Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah - cruised into the 2023 India Open men and women’s semi-finals respectively here today.

Aaron-Wooi Yik beat compatriots Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi 21-17, 21-11 in a 31-minute quarter-final clash at the K.D. Jadhav Indoor Hall.

The pair were thrilled to have checked into the last four.

“We played our game today. We led from the start and I think we performed quite well,” Aaron told Bernama.

The world number three pair will face either Malaysia Open champions Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Rian Ardianto of Indonesia or Germans Mark Lamsfuss-Germarvin Seidel for a place in the final.

Meanwhile, women’s doubles pair Pearly-Thinaah also had no problem downing Japan’s Rin Iwanaga-Kie Nakanishi 21-13, 21-13.

Pearly said: “They (the Japanese pair) are good players. It wasn’t easy to score points against them.”

Looking ahead to their semi-final clash, Thinaah said: “We don’t want (to put) any pressure (on ourselves). We just want to play better than today’s match.”

In tomorrow’s semi-finals, the world number eight Malaysians will take on either Thailand’s Benyapa Aimsaard-Nuntakarn Aimsaard or Japan’s Nami Matsuyama-Chiharu Shida. - Bernama