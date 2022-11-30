Aaron-Wooi Yik ready to rock in Bangkok

KUALA LUMPUR: Reigning men’s doubles world champions Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik are ready to rock in next week’s Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour Finals 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand.

In fact, Aaron said they are all set, although he prefers not to reveal their target for the US$1.5 million BWF World Tour Finals will be held at the Nimibutr Arena from Dec 7-11.

“We are well prepared for the World Tour Finals next week. I don’t like to talk about this (World Tour Finals target) but we do have our own target,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

Among the pairs who will be competing in Bangkok are current world number one Takuro Hoki-Yugo Kobayashi of Japan, Mohammad Ahsan-Hendra Setiawan (Indonesia), Liu Yu Chen-Ou Xuan Yi (China) and Malaysia’s professional duo of Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi.

Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) doubles coaching director Rexy Mainaky had previously said he hoped to see Aaron-Wooi Yik and national number one women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah clear the group stage in the Finals.

Apart from the competition, world number four Aaron-Wooi Yik have also been nominated in the doubles category for the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Player of the Year Awards for 2022.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games bronze medallists will vie for the Pair of the Year award with women’s doubles world champions Chen Qing Chen-Jia Yi Fan (China), 2021 mixed doubles world champions Dechapol Puavaranukroh- Sapsiree Taerattanachai (Thailand) and reigning mixed doubles world champions Zheng Si Wei-Huang Ya Qiong (China).

The awards ceremony will be held on Monday (Dec 5) in conjunction with the BWF World Tour Finals 2022 gala dinner in Bangkok. - Bernama