Aaron-Wooi Yik set 2023 All England as priority

KUALA LUMPUR: Reigning men’s doubles world champions Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik have set the 2023 All England as their priority out of the three badminton championships they will be contesting in Europe this month.

Although they did not reveal their actual target, Aaron, however, hopes to reach at least the semi-finals of the German Open (March 8-13), All-England (March 14-19) and Swiss Open (March 21-26).

He said they plan to use the German Open, where they are the top seeds, to gear up for a smashing performance in the All England, which is also the world’s oldest badminton tournament

“So far, we are well prepared physically and mentally. Although we are the top seeds in the German Open, we hope not to put unnecessary pressure on ourselves and we’ll try to do our best,” he told reporters after a training session, here, today.

In the German Open, the world number two pair received a first-round bye and should meet either compatriots Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun or Japan’s Akira Koga-Taichi Saito in the second round.

2020 Olympic Games bronze medallists Aaron-Wooi Yik will begin their 2023 All England campaign against Indonesia’s Leo Rolly Carnando-Daniel Marthin while home pair Arthur Boudier-Minh Quang Pham await them in the opening round of the Swiss Open in Switzerland.

On the challenge posed by Leo-Daniel in the All England, Aaron said they would have to tread with caution against the rising Indonesian pair although they (Aaron-Wooi Yik) have yet to lose to them since they first crossed paths at the Thailand Open in 2021.

“We know it won’t be easy to play against them. Although we have met before, we intend to give it our all and be 100 per cent prepared,” he said.

Commenting on the latest challengers in men’s doubles, he admitted that all the top 30 pairs are almost on equal par.

The 26-year-old Aaron hoped that he and Wooi Yik can maintain their consistency to remain in the top eight world ranking before the start of the 2024 Paris Olympics qualifiers in May.

Meanwhile, Aaron advised the three new national combinations - Muhammad Haikal Nazri-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani, Goh Sze Fei-Choong Hon Jian and Wan Muhammad Arif Wan Junaidi-Yap Roy King - to stay focused on their partnerships and not to forget about previous break-ups.

The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) recently revamped their men’s doubles department by breaking up three pairs after Nur Izzuddin decided to split up with his doubles partner, Sze Fei.

That saw the Muhammad Haikal-Wan Muhammad Arif partnership forged since 2019 being broken up to pave the way for Nur Izzuddin to pair up with the former.

Wan Muhammad Arif, meanwhile, has been partnered with Roy King, who also plays mixed doubles with Valeree Siow, and Sze Fei teamed up with Hon Jian. - Bernama