Aaron-Wooi Yik set sights on world no 1 ranking, Word Tour title

SEPANG: National men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik are now setting their sights on winning the world number one ranking and their inaugural Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour title.

After successfully ending their “jinx” of losing in the semi-finals in international competitions by claiming a historic World Championship title in Tokyo last Sunday, the two missions have become a motivation for the world number five ranked pair to work harder.

Aaron, 25, also admitted that their success on the world stage had increased the “heat” on them to look more seriously at every tournament they participate in as they would be ‘hunted’ by their opponents due to their status as world champions.

“Actually, we were aiming for the World Tour title first, then the World Championship title. So we will still fight for the first World Tour title. This success makes us more motivated and confident for the next tournaments after receiving a lot of criticism for often losing in the semi-finals.

“It also gives us fighting spirit because we also hope that one day we want to be world number one. But at the same time, we need to work harder,“ he told a press conference at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) here after returning home from the success of winning the world title.

On Sunday, Aaron-Wooi Yik created history by becoming the first Malaysians to win the world title after a 45-year wait, when they beat the experienced pair from Indonesia, Mohammad Ahsan-Hendra Setiawan 21-19, 21-14 in the final.

Aaron added that his shoulder injury, which forced them to withdraw from the ongoing Japan Open in Osaka, is not serious and expects to recover with enough rest, in addition to getting married on Sept 16

Meanwhile, Wooi Yik said that he and Aaron managed to achieve the success through hard work without giving up despite being often criticised for still not having a title at the international level apart from the 2019 SEA Games gold medal since teaming up in 2018.

“At that time we didn’t even know how to win the title, but every time we tried our best,“ he said, admitting that now he was more ‘aggressive ‘ on the court to put pressure on the opponents with the ability to act defensively and attack.

Commenting on his hopes for the BWF World Tour Finals from Dec 14 to 18 in Guangzhou, China after getting an automatic slot after their success in Tokyo, he said he wanted to focus on one tournament at a time.

“At the moment I think we should continue this good performance at the Danish Open and French Open (in October) first. After that, we have a month to retrain and focus, so I hope we can perform at the World Tour Finals, so just do what we need to do,“ he said.

The 24-year-old shared that he is looking forward to spending time with his family because he has not been home for a long time due to being involved with training and tournaments. - Bernama