Aaron-Wooi Yik sweep aside Indonesian pair to book slot in Indonesian Open final

JAKARTA: Malaysia’s number one men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik fought their way into the final of the 2023 Indonesian Open after sweeping aside Pramudya Kusumawardana-Yeremia Erich Yoche Yacob Rambitan from the host nation in a three-set thriller at Istora Senayan, here on June 17.

Aaron-Wooi Yik, the number two seeds in the tournament, will meet India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty, the tournament’s seventh seeds in the final today.

The Malaysian pair, ranked number three in the BWF World ranking, lost the first game 12-21 due to numerous unforced errors but clawed their way back to win the second game 23-21 before moving into top gear in the third to walk out with a 21-13 victory in 57 minutes.

“Wooi Yik played very well in the second game and calmed me down and boosted my confidence in the third game,“ said Aaron after the match.

“It was not an easy match and wasn’t easy to ‘come back’ and get our ‘rhythm’. It was not a win based on luck but our commitment and desire to win. This is a new experience, we are up to another level,“ said Wooi Yik.

The win over the pair was the third for Aaron-Wooi Yik after having also beaten them in the 2023 Malaysia Masters and 2022 Indonesian Open. - Bernama