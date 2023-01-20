Aaron-Wooi Yik to face compatriots in India Open quarterfinals

NEW DELHI: The country’s top men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik overcame a tough battle against Taiwan’s Lee Jhe Huei-Yang Po Hsuan to move into the quarterfinals of the 2023 India Open, here today.

The reigning world champions defeated Taiwanese pair 15-21, 21-19, 21-19 in 55 minutes at the K. D. Jadhav Indoor Hall here, tonight.

“It was a tough win against them today. It was not easy as expected,“ Aaron told Bernama after the match.

Tomorrow, they are set to face compatriots Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi, who won against Thailand pair Supak Jomkoh-Kittinupong Kedren 21-16, 13-21, 21-19 in a hard-fought match that lasted for 57 minutes.

Ee Yi told Bernama it was a “very tough” match as he has not been feeling well since yesterday due to Delhi’s cold weather.

Meanwhile, women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah also progressed into the last eight stage after beating Taiwan’s Lee Chia Hsin-Teng Chun Hsun 21-14, 16-21, 21-6 in a 51-minute contest.

The duo told Bernama they were happy to win but there was “definitely room for improvement for both of us” for the next round, especially when facing Rin Iwanaga-Kie Nakanishi of Japan.

Talking about the playing conditions at the venue, they said they were comfortable playing on any surface whether slow or fast.

National mixed doubles pair Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei, however, lost to China’s Wang Yi Lyu and Huang Dong Ping 21-23, 12-21. - Bernama