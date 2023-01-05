Ab Ghani: MFL does owe some prize money to JDT

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Football League (MFL) has confirmed that it owes some prize money from the 2020 season to Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) and that it was expected to be fully settled this year.

Its president Datuk Ab Ghani Hassan said the payments would be done in stages in August and October this year, however, he declined to disclose the amounts involved.

“Actually, MFL does owe money to JDT, this is the prize money for the 2020 season and I was then the chief executive officer (CEO) of MFL and had got permission from the owner of the JDT, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, to delay the payment.

“Tunku Ismail understands the economic and financial situation of MFL which lost approximately RM30 million in sponsorship due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the payment will be made this year and the arrears are only with JDT, no other teams,“ he told reporters after the Sportswriters Association of Malaysia (SAM) Aidilfitri Open House here today.

Tunku Ismail previously revealed that the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) had an ‘old debt’ that had yet to be settled and wanted the amount to be used to offset the possible fine against the club following three incidents of burning flares among JDT supporters at matches.

However, two days ago FAM president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin denied that the parent body had a ‘debt’ with JDT and said that Tunku Ismail may have meant the prize money owed to JDT by MFL.

Previously, a group of JDT supporters had lit flares in three matches involving the club, in violation of Article 70.1 of the FAM Code of Conduct, which prohibits supporters from bringing banned items into the stadium.

The flares were burned when the Southern Tigers won Super League matches against Sabah FC on March 31 and Kedah Darul Aman FC (April 9), as well as the FA Cup clash against PDRM FC on April 14. - Bernama