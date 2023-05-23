Abdul Karim: Plan to build velodrome will take two to three years

KUCHING: Sarawak plans to build a velodrome for track cycling events will take approximately two to three years to be completed.

Sarawak Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah (pix) said as such the velodrome cannot be ready on time for the 2024 Malaysian Games (Sukma 2024) which will be host by the state.

“Sukma is just a year away, there’s no way we can get the velodrome ready for track racing but we are not going to drop other cycling events.

“Cycling comprise of road race, mountain bike and BMX, these three events will still be there but probably we might include sprints too,” he told a press conference at the State Assembly sitting here, today.

Earlier during his winding-up speech for his ministry, Abdul Karim said Sarawak are proposing for Sukma 2024 to be held from Aug 17 to 24.

He said to share the excitement of Sukma among fellow Sarawakians in various parts of Sarawak, eight Divisions namely Kuching, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sibu, Mukah, Bintulu and Miri have been identified and proposed to host the 32 sports.

“This is after taking into consideration the venues and facilities, as well as the accommodation, logistics, transportation and the support from the local community for certain chosen sports. Indirectly, this will boost the local economy with the spill-over of tourist receipts,” he added. -Bernama