Abdul Latif wins long jump gold in Paris to qualify for 2024 Paralympics on merit

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Abdul Latif Romly (pix) has qualified on merit for the 2024 Paralympics after winning the men’s long jump T20 (intellectual impairment) category at the 2023 World Para Athletics Championships in Paris today.

In the T20 final at the Charlety Stadium, the 26-year-old cleared 7.40 metres (m) in his second attempt, thus breaking the meet record of 7.39m set by defending champion Ranki Oberoi of the Netherlands.

The victory is his third in the championships, having also won gold medals in the 2015 edition in Doha, Qatar and the 2017 edition in London. He also won silver in the 2019 edition in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Canadian Noah Vucsics (7.35m) and Greek Athanasios Prodromou (7.12m) took silver and bronze respectively.

According to the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), the top four finishers at the 2023 World Para Athletics Championships will qualify for next year’s Paris Paralympics.

On Friday (July 14), Muhammad Ziyad Zolkefli became the first national para athlete to book his ticket to the Paris Paralympics when he clinched silver in the men’s shot put F20 (intellectual impairment) category Paris championships. -Bernama