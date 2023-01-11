Abdul Rashid appointed new NSC director-general

KUALA LUMPUR: National Sports Council (NSC) deputy director-general (Management) Abdul Rashid Yaakub has been appointed as the new NSC director-general effective today.

Abdul Rashid replaced Datuk Ahmad Shapawi Ismail, who went on mandatory retirement on Sept 28, NSC said in a statement today.

Abdul Rashid, 59, who has a Master’s in Business Administration from Universiti Utara Malaysia, was NSC Finance Unit head from 1988 to 2002.

He then served as Finance Branch director from 2003 to 2006, Management Service Division director (2007-2017), Corporate Division director (2018-2019) and has been deputy director-general (Management) since 2020.

Abdul Rashid thanked those responsible for his appointment and pledged to use his 35-year experience in NSC to fulfil his new responsibility.

“I would like to record my deepest thanks to Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh, the Youth and Sports Ministry and members of the NSC Board of Managers for my appointment.

“Insya-Allah, we will plan together and implement changes while continuing with what is good so that we can bring Malaysian sports to greater heights,” he said in a video shared with the media today. -Bernama