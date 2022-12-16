ABK22: JDT dominate with eight awards, Arif Aiman - Most valuable player

KUALA LUMPUR: Nine time consecutive champions of Super League, Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) as expected dominated the National Football Awards 2022 (ABK22) after raking in eight main awards in a ceremony held last night.

In the ABK22 which was held virtually, sensational JDT striker Arif Aiman Mohd Hanapi defended his title as the Most Valuable Player (MVP) for the second consecutive season apart from being crowned as the Best Scorer and Best Young Player.

The 20-year-old star defended the awards won last season after a brilliant and consistent season with JDT.

The JDT camp also made a clean sweep of titles this season namely the Super League, Malaysia Cup, Fa Cup and Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Cup in ABK22 after Shahrul Saad was named the Best Defender.

JDT also dominated in other categories including the Best Midfielder via Afiq Fazail while Bergson da Silva garnered the Best Import Player award and the Top Scorer of the 2022 Super League with 29 goals.

Completing the supremacy of JDT’s night of excellence at ABK22, the Southern Tigers were crowned the Best Team, defending the title they won since 2018 season.

Meanwhile, Petaling Jaya City FC won in two categories namely the Fair Play award apart from their striker, Darren Lok clinching the Local Top Scorer in Super League with 10 goals.

For getting into the final of FA Cup and emerging as Super League runners-up, Nafuzi Zain who helmed Terengganu FC before this garnered the Best Coach award defeating last season’s winner, Bojan Hodak (KL City FC) and Datuk Ong Kim Swee (Sabah FC).

List of other ABK22 winners:

Best Goal in Malaysia League: Mukhairi Ajmal Mahadi (Selangor FC)

Best Goalkeeper: Ahmad Syihan Hazmi (Negeri Sembilan FC)

Top Scorer in Premier League: Abu Kamara (Kuching City FC)

Local Top Scorers in Premier League : Nurshamil Abd Ghani (Kelantan FC)/ Daryl Sham (JDT II) - 10 goals

