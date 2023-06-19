ACC 2023: Malaysia sign off with silver in junior madison event

NILAI: Malaysia signed off from the Asian Cycling Track Championships (ACC) 2023 with a silver medal in the junior madison event through youngsters Muhammad Hafiq Mohd Jafri-Lau New Joe today.

The two 18-year-olds began the final event of the championships at the National Velodrome, here, in style to lead until almost the halfway mark of the 20-kilometre (km) race.

(Madison is a relay race of two riders in which only one rider is “in the race” at any one time.)

However, the national pair’s rhythm was affected when another rider crashed into Lau, resulting in them only crossing the finish line in the 80th and final lap in ninth position.

Although they shared 25 points overall with Muhammad Syelhan Nurahmat-Julian Abi Manyu, the Indonesians were handed the gold medal by finishing in first place.

South Koreans Gu Seonggwan-Lim Jongwon collected 21 points to take the bronze.

“Quite disappointed at not getting gold because earlier we also missed out on the medals in the team pursuit as well as individual and 1km time trial (events). We were leading but I was hit by another rider and suffered injuries (to the hip and legs) because of that,” said Lau, who is representing Malaysia for the first time.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Hafiq also expressed his disappointment at missing out on the gold medal as he also had to be contented with silver in the point race on Saturday (June 17) and omnium in the 2022 edition in New Delhi, India. -BERNAMA