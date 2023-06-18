ACC: Muhammad Fadhil wants to end decade-long wait for time trial gold

NILAI: National cyclist Muhammad Fadhil Mohd Zonis feels the conditions are ideal for him to end Malaysia’s decade-long wait for gold in the 1KM individual time trial at the Asian Track Cycling Championships (ACC) 2023 here tomorrow.

Muhammad Fadhil, 25, who led the national squad in winning the team sprint bronze at the National Velodrome on Wednesday, said he is now in his best shape for his favourite event.

After having to settle for silver in the last two editions, Muhammad Fadhil is all fired up to go one step further on home ground this time around.

“Based on my time in the team sprint, my performance is at its peak. I feel very comfortable this time, and the homeground advantage has motivated me.

“However, I’m aware of the stiffer competition this year, especially the challenge posed by Japanese and Chinese riders. I also have to contend with Asian record holder and defending champion Yuta Obara of Japan,” he added.

Malaysia last won the ACC individual time trial gold when Mohd Edrus Yunus triumphed at the 2012 edition held at the Kuala Lumpur Velodrome in Cheras.

Muhammad Fadhil finished second to Andrey Chugay of Kazakhstan in 2020 in Jincheon, South Korea and was beaten to the gold by Obara in the last edition in New Delhi.

In the team sprint on Wednesday, Malaysia, even without the services of elite cyclists Datuk Azizulhasni Awang and Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom, snatched the bronze through the trio of Muhammad Fadhil, Muhammad Ridwan Sahrom and Umar Hasbullah. - Bernama