Ad hoc committee to resolve PAFA issue begins work today

IPOH: The ad hoc committee established by the Youth and Sports Ministry and the Sports Commissioner to resolve the leadership issues of Football Association of Perak (PAFA) began work today by calling all 17 PAFA affiliates to present their views.

The meeting with the affiliates at the Perak state Youth and Sports Department office was led by the committee’s chairman, Datuk Seri Abdul Puhat Mat Nayan (pix), who said after the meeting that the voting procedure and process for the upcoming PAFA annual general meeting were among the matters discussed.

“Today we called all the affiliates and they provided their views, and I have summarised these three matters that will be focused and reported to the (Youth and Sports) minister and the sports commissioner.

“We will also seek advice from the Sports Commissioner’s legal officer and make the best decision,” he added.

Members of the ad hoc committee include Perak State Sports Council director Mazlan Mohamad, Perak state youth and sports department deputy director Munir Aliyasak, Women’s Football Association of Malaysia president Normala Abdul Rashid, former PAFA vice president II Abd Aziz Yeop Jamaluddin and former PAFA secretary Tajul Hasnan Omar.

PAFA was previously suspended for six months by the sports commissioner following an internal dispute. - Bernama