Adam Adli: KBS considers giving special incentives to 2023 CYG medallists

SEPANG: The Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) is mulling giving special incentives to athletes who won medals at the recent 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG) in Trinidad and Tobago.

Its Deputy Minister, Adam Adli Abdul Halim said a decision will be made at next week’s joint meeting with the National Sports Council (NSC).

“We have held discussions regarding the matter to motivate the young athletes. We will leave it to the NSC to decide on the incentive amount,” he told Bernama after welcoming the CYG athletes at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 here today.

The national contingent returned home from the 2023 CYG with one gold, two silvers and two bronzes.

Swimmer Goh Li Hen delivered the gold medal while the two silver medallists were track cyclists Nur Alyssa Mohd Farid and Darwish Putra Muhd Sanusi.

Track cyclist Muhammad Hafiq Mohd Jafri and road racing cyclist Lau New Joe bagged a bronze each.

The five-medal achievement at the 2023 CYG more than made up for Malaysia’s dismal performance of returning home empty-handed from the 2017 edition in the Bahamas.-Bernama