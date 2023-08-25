ADAMAS conduct random dope test on 40 Asian Games bound athletes

KUALA LUMPUR: The Anti-Doping Agency of Malaysia (ADAMAS) has conducted random dope tests on 40 athletes bound for the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China since last month.

ADAMAS director Azura Abidin (pix) said the agency had carried out random dope tests on athletes from various sports identified as potential medal winners at the Asian Games which is held once in four years.

“We have collected samples from athletes and the results of the tests will be known by mid-September, just before they are scheduled to leave for Hangzhou.

“I hope there will be no athletes who test positive for any banned substances when the results are out,” Azura said when met recently.

She added that if anyone failed the dope test, that particular athlete would not be allowed to participate in the Asian Games and can face a maximum suspension of four years, depending on the type of banned substance found.

The Asian Games contingent comprise 415 athletes and officials, made up of 292 athletes (191 men and 101 women) and 123 coaches and officials.

The 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games which was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, would be held from Sept 23 to Oct 8. -Bernama