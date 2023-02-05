Aditi Ashok finishes tied-second at LPGA LA Championship as Hannah Green wins playoff

ADITI Ashok may have come up just short in the JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro when she lost out in a three-way playoff, but the Indian number one is taking a bunch of positives from her first-ever runner finish in seven years on the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) Tour.

Aditi led the tournament at the halfway stage after rounds of 66 and 70 at the par-71 Wilshire Country Club, making her first cut in four LPGA starts this year.

The 25-year-old shot 72 on Saturday to relinquish the lead, but bounced back in the final round with a 67 to tie Australian Hannah Green and China’s Xiyu Lin on nine-under-par 275.

Aditi dropped out of the ensuing playoff at the par-three 18th after she failed to birdie the first extra hole, while Green went on to claim her third LPGA title with a par on the next hole as Lin bogeyed from the sand.

“I think overall it’s a good week. I’ve never played in this position on the LPGA, to be near the lead on the first day, kind of stay there the whole tournament,” said Aditi.

“The competition is just so deep out here. 10 people have a good tournament but only one can win. I’m happy with the way I played,” she added.