ONE Flyweight World Champion Adriano “Mikinho” Moraes will defend his prestigious belt against ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix Champion Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson at ONE: REIGN OF DYNASTIES.

The epic five-round flyweight battle set for Saturday, April 11, in Chongqing, China was announced by ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong on his Facebook and Twitter page on Monday, Jan 13.

He posted: “BREAKING NEWS: Demetrious Johnson (30-3) will challenge ONE Flyweight World Champion Adriano Moraes (18-3) for the world title on April 11 in China!”

The post was met with positive reviews, with most comments describing the World Title thriller as a “dream match” for the millions of fans who will be watching worldwide.

Mikinho was crowned the inaugural flyweight king in 2014 when he submitted Team Lakay’s Geje Eustaquio at ONE: RISE OF THE KINGDOM in Cambodia. Since then, the Brazilian martial arts icon has kept his throne.

Since moving to The Home Of Martial Arts in late 2018, “Mighty Mouse” has recorded a hat-trick of wins, the most recent of those coming against Danny “The King” Kingad in the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix Final in October of last year.

In his debut at ONE: A NEW ERA, the 12-time flyweight World Champion – widely considered as the greatest pound-for-pound mixed martial artists of all time – finished Yuya Wakamatsu by guillotine choke in the second round.

Since arriving in the promotion, the AMC Pankration and Evolve MMA athlete has aimed for Moraes’ gold, but he knows it will not be an easy task.

Both athletes are well-rounded and have punished several opponents in the past with their strengths – Moraes through his exquisite Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, and Johnson through his wrestling. The latter has 30 wins in his career.

“Mighty Mouse” will provide stiff competition for the American Top Team and Constrictor Team representative, and he is ready to prove his worth as the undisputed king of the division.

