AFC Cup 2022: Police to beef up security within, outside KL Stadium

KUALA LUMPUR: Police will increase security within and outside the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium when the 2022 AFC Cup matches are held here on June 24, 27 and 30.

Cheras police chief ACP Muhammad Idzam Jaafar (pix) said the deployment of personnel involving traffic control and security would begin at 5 pm today.

“Inspections will be made at the entrance and after the spectators enter the stadium. Officers will perform body and bag inspections to ensure that no prohibited items are brought in such as firecrackers, flares, helmets, lasers, matches, lighters, weapons such as machetes, liquor as well as umbrellas,“ he said in a statement last night.

He said the police would also ensure the smooth flow of traffic and the safety of the public heading to the stadium as well as in the surrounding area.

“People are advised to use public transport to get to the stadium and avoid going through the surrounding roads if they do not intend to watch the match.

“Road users are also not allowed to park their vehicles on the shoulder of the road near the entrance and exit of the stadium and must follow the instructions of the staff. Vehicles that obstruct traffic will be issued with fines and towed away,” he said.

He also advised the spectators to maintain good behaviour and not to make provocations that could lead to a chaotic situation either during or after the match.

The Group H matches of the tournament will see Kuala Lumpur City FC take on PSM Makassar tomorrow, Tampines Rovers versus PSM Makassar on June 27 and Kuala Lumpur City FC against Tampines Rovers on June 30.

The Kuala Lumpur Stadium has a capacity of 14,000 spectators. — Bernama