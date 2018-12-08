AFF Cup Final: 40,000 online tickets sold

KUALA LUMPUR: The heart palpitations over the first final of the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup between Malaysia and Vietnam at the National Stadium, Bukit Jalil on Dec 11 are increasingly felt when 40,000 tickets sold online, were taken up.

Football Association of Malaysia (FAM), in a statement, said that 30,000 tickets had been sold via the website www.tickethotline.com.my yesterday while the balance of 10,000 tickets had been sold today.

FAM announced that the balance 40,000 tickets would be sold physically tomorrow, namely, Sunday, at several locations.

Football fans could get tickets at the Gate A & Gate E-ticket counters at the National Stadium, Bukit Jalil from 10 am until 5 pm (or until the tickets were sold out), with each person eligible to buy a maximum of five tickets.

FAM explained that fans could buy match tickets at several selected branches of Al-Ikhsan Sports and they could refer to the Al-Ikhsan Sports Facebook for further details.

The parent body also announced that local fans who saw the second semi-finals between Malaysia and Thailand at the Rajamangala National Stadium on Dec 5 could buy the tickets for the first final action at a special ticket counter at the FAM Futsal Arena, Wisma FAM, Kelana Jaya.

The special ticket counter at Wisma FAM would only be opened on Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm, said FAM.

However, fans who wanted to make a purchase must bring along their MyKad and proof of purchase, namely, the ticket stub for the second semi-finals match in Bangkok or proof of payment slip for the ticket.

‘’If it is lost, please bring your Malaysian passports as proof of entering and leaving Thailand for the match,’’ FAM said, adding, however, would be limited to two open-air seat tickets at RM40 each.

Malaysia drew 2-2 with Thailand at the semi-finals action but qualified to the final via the away goal rule. Vietnam booked a ticket to the final after recording a 4-2 aggregate win over the Philippines at another reciprocal match. — Bernama