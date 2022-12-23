AFF CUP: Indonesia edge Cambodia 2-1, Philippines thrash Brunei 5-1

KUALA LUMPUR: Indonesia got their 2022 ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Cup campaign off to a good start by edging Cambodia 2-1 in their first Group A match at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta today.

All goals of the match were scored in the first half, with Indonesia winger Egy Maulana scoring in the eighth minute by tucking in a cross from teammate Pratama Arhan, but Cambodia managed to equalise through a header from Saret Krya seven minutes later.

The hosts were not yet done and managed to retake the lead through a 35th minute goal by Marselino Ferdinan. Both teams created several opportunities but failed to convert them into any goals and the result was unchanged at the final whistle with Indonesia winning 2-1.

Meanwhile, the Philippines seemed to have recovered from the surprise 2-3 defeat by Cambodia last Wednesday (Dec 21), and thrashed Brunei 5-1 at Rizal Memorial Stadium in the other Group A opener.

The Philippines opened accounts early in the game, with Kenshiro Daniels scoring in the seventh minute. Five minutes later, a blistering shot from outside the penalty box by Sandro Reyes made it 2-0.

In the second half, two goals within a minute, the first by striker Jesus Melliza in the 50th minute, and the second y Sebastian Rasmussen in the 51st minute, put the game beyond Brunei’s reach.

Brunei managed to score a consolation goal in the 70th minute through Razimie Ramlli, but the Philippines added yet another through Rasmussen in the 88th minute.

Even though Thailand did not play today, they remain on top of Group A thanks to goal difference, with three points, followed by the Philippines (also three points), Indonesia, (three points), Cambodia (three points) while Brunei is at the bottom of the table without a single point.

Brunei will take on Indonesia next at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Cheras and Thailand will go against the Philippines at Thammasat Stadium on Dec 26. - Bernama