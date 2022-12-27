AFF Cup: Indonesia trounce Brunei 7-0, Thailand beat the Philippines 4-0

KUALA LUMPUR: Indonesia chalked up the biggest win yet in the 2022 ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Cup as they buried Brunei 7-0 in their second Group A match at the Kuala Lumpur Stadium in Cheras yesterday.

Indonesia went 2-0 ahead in the first half with a 20th minute goal by Syahrian Abimanyu and Dendy Sulistyawan in the 41st minute.

The team, coached by Shin Tae Yong, then added a whooping five goals from five different players in the second half, Egy Maulana scoring in the 59th minute, Ilija Spasojevic (60th), Ramadhan Sananta (68th), Mark Klok (86th) and Yakob Sayuri in injury time.

Indonesia now has six points, equal with Group A leaders and defending champions Thailand, who also won their second consecutive match when they beat the Philippines 4-0 at Thammasat Stadium, Pathum Thani yesterday.

Prolific striker Teerasil Dangda continued his scoring streak by scoring a brace of goals in the third and 41st minute in the first half, while Adisak Kraison (57th) and Suphanan Bureerat (63rd) put the match beyond their opponent’s reach in the second half.

Indonesia will face Thailand next in Jakarta this Thursday, and the winner will have the best chance of advancing to the semifinals as group champion.

The match with the biggest score previously in this year’s tournament was Vietnam’s 6-0 rout of Laos on Wednesday. - Bernama