AFF Cup: Malaysia top contender even without stars

KUALA LUMPUR: Despite missing the services of several big stars, Harimau Malaya are still the team to look out for in the 2022 ASEAN Football Federation Cup (AFF), said Laos head coach Michael Weiss.

Describing Malaysia as a quality team, Weiss said most of the players in the current Harimau Malaya squad possess good speed and a few of them are great at dribbling, posing a threat to his side in their second Group B match at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil tomorrow.

“Well, if you miss all players from Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) and still can fill in players like these, it speaks for the league, professionalism and development from youth up to the top.

“Now Malaysia are getting to be a more and more clear contender for the title. So yes, I think they are a quality team,” he told a pre-match press conference here today.

The German-born coach hinted that they might opt to play defensively against Kim Pan Gon’s side after suffering a 6-0 drubbing by two-time champions Vietnam in their opening group tie on Wednesday.

“Overall, we must have a compact, tight defence and not allow them to get a full swing. Hopefully, we won’t concede an early goal because when they get the rhythm, it’s going to be difficult. So this is the approach of this underdog team in general,” he said.

The 57-year-old coach also admitted that several of their players might be unavailable against Malaysia due to injury.

Meanwhile, midfielder Phithack Kongmathilath described tomorrow’s task as highly important and vowed to give their best in a bid to steal three points against Malaysia.

Malaysia opened their campaign on the right footing with a 1-0 win against Myanmar at Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon on Wednesday.

Singapore will host Myanmar at the Jalan Besar Stadium in the other Group B match tomorrow. - Bernama