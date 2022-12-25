AFF Cup: Pan Gon impressed with Mickey’s red-hot form against Laos

KUALA LUMPUR: Two more goals and another ‘Ronaldo-esque’ celebration.

A splendid performance from Selangor FC new nippy winger, Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim in a 5-0 rout against Laos in the 2022 ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Cup Group B tie at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil, here, had certainly caught the attention from Harimau Malaya’s head coach, Kim Pan Gon.

While acknowledging the fact that he did not like to attribute any individual player, the South Korean had no choice but to give Mohamad Faisal or fondly known as ‘Mickey’, a credit where credit is due instead.

“You know it’s difficult to share on individual (praise any player) because what was more concerning is on the team as a whole but I believe he (Faisal) is good,” he told a post-match press conference last night.

Mohamad Faisal, who scored the only goal against Myanmar in Group B opener on Wednesday, headed in a pin-point cross from skipper Muhammad Safawi Rasid in the 65th minute and buried another header three minutes later after another superb cross from Mohd Nor Hakim Hassan from the left.

The former Terengganu FC player’s goal had sent the fans wild especially after he mimicked world’s football star from Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo’s signature ‘Siuu’ celebration twice.

That goal took his tally in the tournament to three and thus becoming Harimau Malaya’s top scorer of the tournament so far.

Malaysia, who are now top of the group with six points, will continue their journey in the 2022 AFF Cup by taking on two-times champion, Vietnam in a fiery clash in My Dinh Stadium, Hanoi, this Tuesday (Dec 27). - Bernama