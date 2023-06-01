AFF Cup semifinals: Indonesia holds Vietnam to goalless draw in Jakarta

KUALA LUMPUR: Two-time champions Vietnam failed to secure a win and had to be satisfied with a goaless draw against Indonesia in the first leg semifinal match of the 2022 ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Cup at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta tonight.

The home team, bouyed by the support of tens of thousands of Indonesian fans, put on a solid performance against Park Hang Seo’s charges, as both teams constantly went on the attack.

Indonesia managed to surprise Vietnam in the 36th minute, only to let Vietnam goalkeeper Dang Ban Lam foil two consecutive attempts, the first a blistering shot by Marselino Ferdinan followed by a header by Yakob Sayuri.

The Golden Star Warriors then retaliated, launching forays into the Indonesian half, which culminated with a shot by Doan Van Hau in the 41st minute, that was unfortunately blocked by rival keeper Nadeo Argawinata.

Both teams tried their best to break the deadlock in the second half, with substitutions being made in hopes of bringing something new to the game.

With 15 minutes left, a desperate Vietnam missed out again when substitute Ho Tan Tai’s shot, courtesy of a pass from Nguyen Quang Hai, drifted to the right of the goal in the 78th minute.

The scoreline remained unchanged at 0-0 at the end of the final whistle, and Indonesia will head to Hanoi with their heads held high and full of anticipation of the second leg semifinal match at My Dinh National Stadium next Monday. - Bernama