AFF Cup: Singapore leap-frog Malaysia after draw with Vietnam

KUALA LUMPUR: Harimau Malaya are left with no other choice but to register a win against Singapore in their crucial Group B match at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil on Jan 3, in an effort to qualify for the semi-finals of the 2022 Asean Football Federation Cup (AFF Cup).

This is after the team from across the causeway played to a goalless draw against two-time champions Vietnam at the Jalan Besar Stadium in the island republic tonight.

The 0-0 result saw Singapore collecting seven points and seizing second place from Malaysia who dropped to third place with six points while Vietnam, who have the advantage of goal difference, remain group leader with seven points.

Despite dominating more than 70 percent of the possession in the first half, Vietnam’s attacking machine looked unimaginative and failed to break through the home defence, with their best attempt coming in the 17th minute through Vu Van Thanh only to be denied by veteran goalkeeper of the homesters, Hassan Sunny.

Singapore, who sometimes tried to sneak into Vietnam’s territory, had a precious chance to score but a left-footer from outside the penalty box by young striker Ilhan Fandi soared too high in the 26th minute.

The bland action from both teams in the second half saw Vietnam almost break the deadlock but a solid kick by midfielder Nguyen Hoang Duc struck only the right post of the goal-mouth in the 84th minute and the scoreless deadlock remained until the end of the match.

In another Group B match, a goal in second-half stoppage time by striker Maung Maung Lwin saved Myanmar with a draw to tie 2-2 against Laos at the Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon.

Laos stunned the hosts first when midfielder Sukaphon Vongchiengkham opened the scoring in the 12th minute but the advantage lasted only two minutes after Myanmar equalised through midfielder Kyaw Min Oo.

However, striker Ekkamai Ratxachak put the visitors back in front at 2-1 a minute into the second half before they were dashed by a last-minute goal from Maung Lwin.

Myanmar, who will travel to the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi, to play Vietnam on Jan 3, remain in fourth spot with one point while Laos close their campaign at the bottom, also with one point. - Bernama