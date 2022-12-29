AFF Cup: Thailand and Indonesia share the spoils

KUALA LUMPUR: Defending champions Thailand shared a point with Indonesia after the teams drew 1-1 in Group A action at the 2022 ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Cup tournament at the Gelora Karno Stadium in Jakarta, today.

A repeat of the final in the last edition saw the hosts launching an attack a minute after the kick-off through striker Witan Sulaeman but was denied by goalkeeper Kittipong Phoothawchue while a header by winger Bordin Phala following Theerathon Bunmathan’s corner kick, in the 22nd minute, went high.

A mistake by goalkeeper Kittipong Phoothawchuek at the back almost cost the visitors when his short pass was intercepted by Witan, but the latter’s shot six minutes before the break was off the mark.

In the second half, Shin Tae Yong’s men finally got off the mark as Dutch-born naturalised player Marc Klok scored from the spot in the 50th minute after Bunmathan handballed an attempt at goal from Asnawi Mangkualam.

Thailand, under the guidance of Alexandre Polking, were left unlucky playing with 10 men following a red card for substitute Sanrawat Dechmitr, who committed a foul on Saddil Ramdani in the 62nd minute.

Despite the lack of possession, the War Elephants continued to press on, and Sarach Yooyen fired a curling kick from outside the penalty box to equalise in the 79th minute, earning a valuable point for Thailand.

In another Group A fixture, Cambodia rallied back from a goal down to thrash Brunei 5-1 at the Morodok Techo National Stadium, Phnom Penh.

Choun Chanchav levelled the game for Cambodia in the 31st minute following Nurikhwan Othman’s headed goal in the 21st minute, before running riot in the second half through goals from Nick Taylor in the 50th minute, Keo Sokpheng (73rd minute) and Lim Pisoth (80th and 88th minutes) to seal the game.

Despite sharing seven points with Indonesia, Thailand remain on top of Group A on goal difference while Cambodia sit in third place with six points, followed by the Phillippines (three) and Brunei (zero).

The final fixtures in Group A on Jan 2 will see Thailand playing host to Cambodia at the Thammasat Stadium in Pathum Thani, while the Phillippines will meet Indonesia at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila. - Bernama