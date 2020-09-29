AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 to be held from 11 April to 8 May in 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: The ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) announced that the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 will be held from 11 April to 8 May next year, following the postponement of the tournament this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This latest decision has been taken with a firm intention to stage the Championship in its full format – played on a home and away basis across the qualifying nations in South East Asia – provided that the conditions relating to Covid-19 allow.

In consultation with the region’s Football Federations and other relevant authorities, the AFF Suzuki Cup Task Force Committee has determined that the above dates work best to accommodate the domestic football schedules, and will continue to monitor the situation closely to ensure the safety and well-being of all players, coaches, partners, fans and the public.

“We are delighted with the positive support that we have had from our Member Associations and that we have been able to find a suitable window next year to hold our most highly anticipated tournament.

“While we are well aware that the fight against the global pandemic is not over, we are cautiously optimistic for the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 to take place in its full format as we hope to deliver the best of ASEAN in the tournament next year,” said AFF President, Major General Khiev Sameth.

“The AFF also hopes that the announcement of the 2021 tournament dates will provide some clarity in planning for our commercial partners, including sponsors and media broadcasters, at a time of uncertainty.

“AFF and our Member Associations would like to express gratitude to all our fans, players, coaches, officials, media and other partners for their unwavering support and commitment despite these challenging times, and look forward to the AFF Suzuki Cup unifying the whole of South East Asia when we are able to come together again,” Major General Sameth said.