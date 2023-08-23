AFF U-23: Alif Ikmalrizal fires brace to send Harimau Muda to semi-finals

KUALA LUMPUR: Midfielder Alif Ikmalrizal Anuar emerged as the hero of the Harimau Muda squad after his brace helped Malaysia beat Timor Leste 3-1 to qualify for the semi-finals of the 2023 ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Under-23 Championship.

The victory at the Rayong Provincial Stadium in Thailand, saw the Harimau Muda emerge victors of Group B with six points, beating Indonesia (three points) and Timor Leste (zero).

E. Elavarasan’s men, who recorded a narrow 2-1 victory over Indonesia in the opening match, are scheduled to meet Group C champions Vietnam in the semi-finals this Thursday.

In tonight’s action, the Harimau Muda squad went ahead through Alif Ikmalrizal’s goal in the fifth minute, before Aliff Izwan Yuslan doubled the score eight minutes later.

However, Timor Leste managed to close the gap through Olagar Xavier’s belter of a shot in the 41st minute, galvanising the team’s spirit.

The Harimau Muda, however, came out strong in the second half, and Alif Ikmalrizal, 21, scored his second goal in the 64th minute to seal the victory.

“Tonight I managed to score two goals to help the national squad advance to the next round. God willing, in the semi-finals, I will do my best,“ he said in a video clip posted on Football Association of Malaysia’s (FAM) official Facebook account.

Malaysia’s best achievement at the tournament has been a fourth-place finish at the inaugural edition held in Thailand in 2005.

Meanwhile, Vietnam emerged champions of Group C after a slim 1-0 victory over the Philippines.

Another semi-final clash will see Group A champions Thailand take on Indonesia as the best runners-up. - Bernama