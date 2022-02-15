AFF U-23: Myanmar pulls out, M’sia need to beat Laos to make semis

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia are just one win away from confirming a semi-final spot in the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Under-23 Championship in Phnom Penh, Cambodia following Myanmar’s withdrawal from the competition today.

This resulted in Malaysia’s opening Group B match against Myanmar at the Prince Stadium today to be called off.

According to a post on the official Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) Facebook page today, Myanmar, who are led by head coach Velizar Popoz, had to pull out due to a string of COVID-19 cases in their squad.

Myanmar are the second team to withdraw from the championship after defending champions Indonesia, who were also drawn in Group B, pulled out last Friday (Feb 11) when seven of their players and a team official tested positive for COVID-19.

With their withdrawals, Malaysia and Laos are the only teams left in Group B and they will square off at the Prince Stadium on Feb 18 to decide the group champions, who will automatically advance to the semi-finals.

The three group winners and the best second-placed team will advance to the semi-finals on Feb 24. The final is scheduled for Feb 26.

Meanwhile, AFF president Major General Khiev Sameth said in a statement: “It is with great regret that Myanmar have to withdraw from the championship.

“We understand that the team have been raring to kick off their campaign and the fans have been eager to catch the team in action.

“However, the health and safety of everyone involved are of utmost importance and we fully understand the decision that has been taken. We wish the affected members a full and speedy recovery.”

In the meantime, the 2022 AFF Under-23 Championship kicked off yesterday, with hosts Cambodia trashing Brunei 6-0 and Timor Leste drawing 2-2 with the Philippines in Group A matches at the Morodok Techo National Stadium. - Bernama