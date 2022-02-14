AFF U-23: Replacement player Shafi Aswad also positive Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: The national Under-23 (U-23) football team suffered another misfortune as striker Shafi Aswad Sapari, who was called up to replace a player who tested positive for COVID-19, has also been infected.

Ahead of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Under-23 Championship fixture against Myanmar tomorrow, head coach Brad Maloney confirmed that Shafi Aswad’s Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test upon arrival at the Phnom Penh International Airport yesterday, returned positive.

“The PCR test before departure from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) was negative, but he was positive in a test upon arrival here. The registration (of players) closed yesterday, so we have to continue the campaign with 27 players,” he said in a virtual press conference from the Cambodian capital today.

Maloney said according to COVID-19 procedures in Cambodia, a player needs to quarantine for seven days and will be only released to join the team 48 hours after being tested negative in a subsequent PCR test.

Shafi Aswad of Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) II was called to replace Fahmi Daniel Zaaim, who tested positive upon the team’s arrival in Phnom Penh on Friday.

Previously, Maloney had to drop Muhammad Safwan Mazlan from the squad after the former was infected by the virus during the centralised training camp in Petaling Jaya.

Meanwhile, Maloney has entrusted Mohd Aiman Afif Md Afizul to bear the responsibility as team captain in the Group B matches against Myanmar tomorrow and Laos on Friday.

“He has been with me since day one in 2019, first to look after this group because he has been part of every team that we selected for tournaments,” he said

As for Mohd Aiman Afif, he said that it was his responsibility to make sure that the communication between the team members and the coach is always good.

“For me, every match we face, we must give 100 per cent commitment and cannot take any opponent lightly. So, all the players must give their best tomorrow,” he said. - Bernama