AFF under-23 C’ship: Final target good challenge for Harimau Muda - Elavarasan

KUALA LUMPUR: National Under-23 coach E. Elavarasan has welcomed team manager Datuk Seri Shahril Mokhtar’s challenge to the team to qualify for the final of the 2023 ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Under-23 Championship.

This is despite the fact that the Harimau Muda’s best achievement in the tournament’s history was fourth place in the inaugural edition in 2005.

But Elavarasan is unfazed, saying it’s only right that the highest possible target is set for the team so as to motivate the players and boost their confidence.

Previously, local media reported that Shahril had set the team the lofty target of qualifying for the final of the tournament, which will be held in Rayong, Thailand from Aug 17-26.

“In any tournament, the target has to be to go as far as possible. I feel that any team needs to have such a target to ensure the players have a goal to aim for.

“So, for us and the seven new players in the squad, this (qualifying for the final) is a good challenge because we did not reach the expected level in the 2023 SEA Games. But, with the experience we have gained, we will do our best,” Elavarasan said on the first day of the national Under-23 team’s centralised training camp at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Cheras here today.

The seven new faces are among the 25 players called up for the centralised training camp, with 13 players not involved in the Super League competition reporting for duty today.

Elavarasan said six more players will report for duty tomorrow and he expects to have the full squad on Tuesday (Aug 15).

He also described the AFF Under-23 Championship as another good platform to gauge the players’ level of preparedness before they compete in the 2024 AFC (Asian Football Confederation) Under-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers in September.

In the AFF Under-23 Championship, Elavarasan’s men have been drawn in Group B with Timor Leste and 2023 SEA Games champions Indonesia.

Group A consists of hosts Thailand, Cambodia, Brunei and Myanmar while Group C is made up of defending champions Vietnam, the Philippines and Laos.

The champions of each group and the best second-placed team will advance to the semi-finals. - Bernama