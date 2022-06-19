Affendi tames Second Nine to win Pahang leg of PNAGS

PETALING JAYA: It was a round of contrasting nines but five-handicapper Affendi Salim showed his mettle to win Group A of the fourth leg of the Perodua National Amateur Golf Series (PNAGS) 2022 yesterday.

He carded a 42 in the First Nine and 38 in the second for a gross score of 80 and net of 75 at the Royal Pekan Golf Club to triumph by two strokes.

Affendi scored three birdies, with two coming from the back nine on the par-4 Hole 10 and par-3 Hole 17 despite them being more challenging than the First Nine.

While the First Nine has wider fairways and fewer water hazards, the Second Nine demands accuracy with water in play on all holes and treacherous bunkers lying in wait for wayward shots.

Ku Sukiman Ku Ali (Hcp 10) was triumphant in Group B with a net score of 74, Mohd Radzi (Hcp 15) in Group C with 69, Mohammed Faisal Hussain (Hcp 19) with 62 in Group D, and Nur Irwan Sham Ahmad (Hcp 23) with 68 in Group D.

They will join Affendi in the National Finals of PNAGS at the Forest City Golf Resort in Johor in October.

The World Finals will be staged at Kelab Rahman Putra, Kuala Lumpur Golf & Country Club, Glenmarie Golf and Country Club, and Kota Permai Golf and Country Club.

Perodua is the title sponsor of PNAGS, while the co-sponsors are Panasonic, Srixon, Spectrum Outdoor and Paradox Hotel Group.

The other sponsors are Gatorade, Bleu, Wonda Coffee, M-150, Titoni, Jakes Charbroil, SweatSPA, Golf Pride by VinGolf Tumasek, Munchy’s, Les Copaque, Dr. Group Holdings, theSun and Clubhouse.

ATG Watch is sponsoring Titoni as hole-in-one prizes for PNAGS to the tune of RM15,000 per watch. The main hole-in-prize up for grab is a Perodua Ativa, which is worth about RM72,000 on the road.