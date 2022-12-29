AFL advises teams in M3 League to set salary cap for players

PETALING JAYA: Amateur Football League (AFL) chairman Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mahadi has advised all teams competing in the M3 League for the 2023 season to set a salary cap to ensure there are no more salary arrears issues.

He said each team’s management should be wise with their strategies when drafting the amount of salaries to be offered, besides spending based on the club’s financial means.

“We are very concerned about the issue of non-payment of salaries and always advise the teams during meetings held, not to spend beyond their means.

“We don’t want them (M3 teams) to take Super League players who previously, maybe earned RM40,000, to also be paid the same rate in the M3 League. So I recommend putting an RM10,000 (salary cap) for the players,“ he told reporters after the AFL Sponsorship Agreement Signing Ceremony with Al-Ikhsan Sports Sdn Bhd and Melaka Privilege Sdn Bhd, here today.

Earlier, he confirmed that 14 teams would participate in the 2023 M3 League, which has been upgraded to a semi-professional league that is expected to start next February.

The tournament will use a league format with the top two teams playing in the 2024 Super League.

Mohd Yusoff added that negotiations on the financial status process were underway with two more teams interested in joining the M3 League, and the results would be known by next week. - Bernama