After three setbacks, Muhammad Robial’s ready to get it right this time

MELAKA: National silat exponent Muhammad Robial Sobri suffered early exits in his three previous World Pencak Silat Championship outings due to injuries.

But it looks like he’s not about to let anything stop him at this year’s 19th edition of the championships as he overcame yet another injury to defeat Indonesia’s Hendra Wahyu Hidayat 40-17 in the men’s Tanding Class I category and check into the semifinals at the Melaka International Trade Centre (MITC).

“This is my fourth attempt at the world meet. Each time I contested previously I was injured.

“This time, although I suffered from a slipped disc, I am still able to compete and, in fact, this is the first time I am fighting in Class I. My opponent was very good but I am grateful for the solid support from the coaches, teammates and supporters,” the 29-year-old said after his bout today.

Muhammad Robial, who won gold at the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games in 2017, is set to meet Earl Hulburt n the semifinals after the American disposed of India’s Piyush Abhay Shukla 36-12 in the other quarterfinal.

Commenting on his semifinal clash on Saturday (July 30), Muhammad Robial said he would give it his everything besides working on his technique and tactics.

“This will be my first meeting (with Earl Hulburt), so I don’t know what to expect, more so since I am now fighting in a different class,” he said.

Over 500 exponents from 40 countries, including hosts Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, Canada and Vietnam, are competing in the six-day 2022 World Pencak Silat Championships. – Bernama