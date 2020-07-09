‘Age doesn't matter’: Alonso returns to F1 with Renault ‘family’

SPIELBERG: Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso (pix) on Wednesday insisted “age doesn’t count” as it was revealed he would make a return to his Renault "family" in 2021 when he will be 39.

Alonso was named as teammate to Esteban Ocon for 2021 at the French team where he won the 2005 and 2006 Formula 1 world titles.

The Spaniard, who has notched up 32 wins and 97 podiums in 314 Grand Prix starts, will replace Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo, who is McLaren-bound at the end of this season.

Alonso will be 39 in three weeks' time.

However, he is a year a younger than fellow former world champion Kimi Raikkonen who is still driving in the championship at 40.

“In motor racing, it is not the age that counts, it is the clock,” he told AFP.

“There is certainly a movement towards increasingly younger drivers but, at Mercedes for example, it would not be a good thing replacing Lewis Hamilton with a younger driver just because he's 35.

“As long as you stay fit and motivated and don’t decline with age, that doesn't matter."

New teammate Ocon was just 10 when Alonso won his 2006 world title.

Alonso, also a former Ferrari driver, said the French team had given him his "fondest memories" in Formula One.

"Renault is my family,” he added. "It's a great source of pride and with an immense emotion I'm returning to the team that gave me my chance at the start of my career and which now gives me the opportunity to return to the highest level.”

Alonso left Formula One in 2018 after four fruitless years at McLaren and is due to make a third attempt to win the Indianapolis 500 with McLaren in August.

Alonso said he had bought into Renault's project for the coming season.

“Their progress this winter gives credibility to the objectives for the 2022 season and I will share all my racing experience with everyone from the engineers to the mechanics and my team-mates,” he said.

“The team wants and has the means to get back on the podium, as do I.” – AFP