BESIDES tirelessly sharpening his skills at Monarchy MMA, former ONE World Title challenger Agilan Thani loves eating and spends most of his free time watching the best martial arts on display.

One event that “The Alligator” has been looking forward to is ONE Championship’s inaugural showcase in Tokyo, Japan on 31 March.

“This is a chance for someone to fall in love with the sport, and for martial arts fans, they know this is the show,” he said.

ONE: A NEW ERA will feature a stacked 16-bout card including four World Title bouts, one Lightweight World Grand Prix bout, and all the quarter-final matches from the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix.

The event will also mark the debut of two of ONE’s latest signings Eddie “The Underground King” Alvarez and Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson.

Ahead of this mega card, Thani breaks down three of the 16 world-class battles set for “The Land of the Rising Sun.

Eddie Alvarez vs Timofey Nastyukhin

According to Thani, the final match of the ONE Lightweight World Grand Prix quarter-final round has the potential to be the best bout on the card as multiple-time Lightweight World Champion Eddie “The Underground King” Alvarez takes on the hard-hitting Timofey Nastyukhin.

“It’s a real 50-50 match. If Alvarez performs at the right time, he can secure the win,” he shared.

“I expect both guys to measure each other in round one, and attack in round two. Nastyukhin is a top grappler, but Alvarez thrives when matches go into later rounds.”

Thani feels Alvarez will be too much for the Russian knockout artist.

“He [Alvarez] can do anything. He is dangerous, but his opponent can pull a few surprises,” he assessed. “I see this going to Alvarez in round three.”

Panicos Yusuf vs Mohammed Bin Mahmoud

In one of the four ONE Super Series contests on 31 March, two-time Muay Thai World Champion Panicos Yusuf of Cyprus is booked to lock horns with Mohammed “Jordan Boy” Bin Mahmoud of Malaysia.

Both strikers started their respective ONE Super Series careers in emphatic fashion, but they suffered defeats in their second outing.

“Both athletes are coming off defeats, and the one who attacks as soon as the bell rings would win,” Thani stated.

Mahmoud hopes to seal his 32nd victory. while Yusuf aims to claim his 38th career win as a kickboxer.

Both athletes possess fine knowledge of “The Art of Eight Limbs,” but Thani believes that “Jordan Boy” will emerge triumphant.

“I hope he takes the win back home to Malaysia. All he needs is to have the right mindset,” he explained. “He has great ability, and I hope to see him win.”

“I fought on the same card with him in December, and the way he recorded a victory was insane. It’ll be either by TKO in round one or will go to the judges’ scorecard.”

Eduard Folayang vs Shinya Aoki

When asked to pick his favorite ONE Athlete in 2018, Thani only had one name in his mind — Team Lakay’s Eduard “The Landslide” Folayang.

He hopes that the ONE Lightweight World Champion defends his belt in his opponent’s territory in the main event, a rematch of their classic World Title clash in November 2016.

“I know Folayang has what it takes, but Shinya Aoki is a top-class competitor. He is very experienced and can put out a strategy against any form of an opponent,” he stated.

Thani described the second cage encounter between Folayang and Aoki as a classic striker-versus-grappler battle.

“Look at their previous match, Folayang has got a lot of great combinations and defended Aoki’s takedowns surprisingly well,” he mentioned.

“I can’t pick a winner for this, but may the best fighter win.”