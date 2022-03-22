Agong graces National Sports Awards ceremony

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today graced the National Sports Awards (ASN) 2019/2020 ceremony at a leading hotel here.

Also present was Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob. Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu as well as national sports figures and champions also attended the awards ceremony.

Al-Sultan Abdullah is set to present the awards to the athletes who excelled on the international stage throughout 2019/2020.

A total of 10 categories will be awarded tonight, including for National Sportsman, National Sportswoman, National Paralympic Sportsman, National Men and Women’s Teams, National Men and Women’s Coaches, Sports Figure, Sports Leadership and Special Award.

There are no nominations for the National Paralympic Sportswoman category this time.

The ASN selection committee received 68 nominations for 11 categories from national sports associations, the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) and Paralympic Council of Malaysia (PCM).

The awards, introduced since 1966, have been held annually but those for 2019 and 2020 have been combined due to the Covid-19 pandemic. — Bernama