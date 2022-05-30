Ahmad Faizal assures will help MGA develop golf

KUALA LUMPUR: Following the national golf team’s historic and glorious achievements at the 31st SEA Games recently, the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) is ready to play a bigger role in assisting the Malaysian Golf Association (MGA) to further develop the sport.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu (pix) said KBS would channel an allocation to MGA, but did not disclose the amount.

He said KBS would also continue discussions with the MGA on several important matters, including on planning to organise a golf circuit in the country, which is deemed important for the development of the sport.

He said the assistance was not solely due to the success of the national team at the SEA Games, but was KBS’s responsibility in helping every sports associations receive the appropriate assistance.

“I’m not going to assist MGA alone, there’s a lot more other sports that can bring in medals and to develop the sports industry, I’ve always mentioned this,” he said at the SEA Games Golf Team Award Ceremony at the Royal Selangor Golf Club here, today.

“I wouldn’t want Ervin (national golfer Ervin Chang) to bring us gold medal but he can’t cari makan (make a living), he need to cari makan. We need to create the ecosystem, we need to organise more events so that this guy (Ervin) can play and earn from the sports itself,” he added.

Also present at the ceremony were Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ti Lian Ker and MGA president Tan Sri Mohd Anwar Mohd Nor.

On May 15, the 24-year-old Ervin created history when he became the first-ever Malaysian to lift the SEA Games men’s individual title at the Heron Lake Golf Course & Resort in Vinh Phuc, Vietnam.

Three days later, he helped Malaysia. who were also represented by Marcus Lim Pang Chuen, K. Rhaasrikanesh and A. Nateeshvar, wrest back the SEA Games men’s team event gold medal after two decades when they defeated Thailand 2-1 in the final.

Meanwhile, the women’s team of Mirabel Ting Ern Hui and Jeneath Wong, who also the individual event bronze medallist, had to be satisfied with the silver medal after they lost 1.5 - 0.5 against Thailand in the gold medal tie.

In the meantime, Mohd Anwar said the success of the national team was something to be proud of despite various obstacles they had faced, including the Covid-19 pandemic and limited funding.

“As you all aware, this is the first time since the inception of the SEA Games golf competition that Malaysia won medals in one outing. Of course it was a long wait, 21 years for the gold.. but the fact is Ervin won the first individual gold medal,” he said. - Bernama