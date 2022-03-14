Ahmad Khuzaimi called up for Harimau Malaya centralised training

KUALA LUMPUR: Negeri Sembilan FC defender Ahmad Khuzaimi Piee has been called up to attend the Harimau Malaya centralised training stint which begins today in preparation for next week’s trip to Singapore for the FAS Three-Nation 2022 series.

National team head coach Kim Pan Gon said Ahmad Khuzaimi, who was previously on the reserve list, was called up when Johor Darul Ta’zim’s (JDT) Syahmi Safari asked to be excluded after his wife gave birth to triplets.

“The initial plan was to replace Syahmi with another rightback but Sabah FC’s Rizal Ghazali rejected the offer,” he said in a statement issued by the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) today.

The South Korean coach said that, based on tactical reasons, the management team decided to give Ahmad Khuzaimi the chance to prove his capability as a left-footed centreback.

“On behalf of FAM, the national team management would like to congratulate Syahmi and his family on the birth of the triplets,” he said. - Bernama