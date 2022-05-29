Ai Lynn turns table on guys at second leg of PNAGS

The petite player returned a scorecard of two birdies, 12 pars and four bogeys to emerge as the clear winner in Group A of the second leg of PNAGS 2022.

Lim started with a bogey five on the 317m par-4 Hole 9 but made immediate amends by landing a birdie on the par-4 Hole 10 which plays 307m from the red tees.

The petite golfer from Penang, who just moved to the Klang Valley, carded 2-over 74 to score 69 points after taking into her account her handicap of five.

PETALING JAYA : Lim Ai Lynn turned the table on a predominantly male field of 89 players to win the Selangor leg of the Perodua National Amateur Golf Series (PNAGS) 2022 at the Impian Golf & Country Club in Kajang yesterday.

“I kept my focus and played consistently well for my handicap,” Ai Lynn said. “The course was challenging but I am happy that I am able to win this leg and represent Selangor at the National Finals at the Forest City Golf Resort in Johor in October.

“I am not a long hitter but I managed to keep my ball in play well. My short game came in and I was able to score well enough to win.”

Ai Lynn relied on her accuracy in her approach shots, making precision the winning factor in her game.

ATG Watch CEO Tham Onn Chuan sees precision as the common denominator in watch-making and the game of golf.

“Precision is most important for timepieces as accuracy matters most,” he said. “The same goes for golf. Being accurate helps you to win this game.”

Tham, who sponsors Titoni as hole-in-one prizes for PNAGS to the tune of RM15,000 per watch, said golf is part of his company’s DNA.

“ATG Watch took over Titoni distribution from Singapore distributor in 2006,” he said. “Since then, we have been using golf as our marketing platform.

“Sponsoring the Perodua National Amateur Golf Series is definitely reaching out to our right audience. Golf is perfect for the demographics of our target market and it also gave us inroads into corporate business through the connections we made.”

Panasonic, who is represented by Chew Keng Heng, echoed the same sentiments.

“We are glad to be involved as a partner for Perodua National Amateur Golf Series for the second year,” said Chew who is the general manager of E-commerce Department of Panasonic Malaysia.

“One of the key elements in Panasonic’s basic business philosophy is to contribute to society, and helping our country unearth sports talents in golf fits the bill.

“This year, we further enhance our sponsorship manner by offering the winners e-vouchers instead of the physical items, which will enable them to redeem their prizes from our e-commerce platform.

“This way, we help to resolve the hassle of logistics arrangement, both for the organiser and the participants, and enable the vouchers holders to redeem Panasonic items of their choice.”

Joining Ai Lynn at the National Finals are Chua Soon Leng from Group B, Roswady Hamid from Group C, Azrul Shha Ismail from Group D and Maniam Raman Chettiar from Group E.

The World Finals will be staged at Kelab Rahman Putra, Kuala Lumpur Golf & Country Club, Glenmarie Golf and Country Club, and Kota Permai Golf and Country Club.

Perodua is the title sponsor of PNAGS, while the co-sponsors are Panasonic, Srixon, Spectrum Outdoor and Paradox Hotel Group.

The other sponsors are Gatorade, Bleu, Wonda Coffee, M-150, Titoni, Jakes Charbroil, SweatSPA, Golf Pride by VinGolf Tumasek, Munchy’s, Les Copaque, Dr. Group Holdings, theSun and Clubhouse.