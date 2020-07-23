Ailing Ferrari set up performance development department

BERLIN: Ferrari have set up a new performance development department in a restructuring process after a poor start into the Formula One season.

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto said in a statement on Wednesday that the department headed by Enrico Cardile is to "speed up the design and development on the car performance front.

"A change of direction was needed to define clear lines of responsibility and working processes, while reaffirming the company's faith in its technical talent pool," Binotto said.

Ferrari have just one podium from Charles Leclerc in the first three season races with an inferior car, and the poor start culminated in both drivers, Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel, being lapped by race winner Lewis Hamilton on Sunday in Hungary.

"We have started to lay the foundations of a process which should lead to a new and enduring winning cycle," Binotto said, with FerrarI's last constructors' title dating back to 2008 and the last drivers' crown to 2007.

"It will take some time and we will suffer setbacks like the one we are experiencing right now in terms of results and performance.

"However, we must react to these shortcomings with strength and determination to get back to being at the very top of this sport as soon as possible," he said.

The next race is on August 2 in Britain. – dpa