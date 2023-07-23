Aira can’t get the better of defending champ Amina

KUALA LUMPUR: Rising squash star Aira Azman missed the chance to end the country’s 22-year title drought in the 2023 World Junior Squash Championships after going down 3-0 to defending champion Amina Orfi in Melbourne, Australia, today.

Egyptian Amina proved too strong for Aira, romping home 11-8, 11-5, 11-1 in 31 minutes and denying her the chance to emulate the feat of Datuk Nicol David, who was the last Malaysian to have clinched the World Junior title in 2001.

Aira said although it was her best performance against Amina, the Egyptian was simply in her element today.

“I think Amina was very solid today, she played really well. I’m a bit disappointed with this loss but, hopefully, it gets better from here.

“I feel like I’m improving this year... (playing) better than the previous year. May not get the title, but happy to make it to the final and be the first one after 22 years since Datuk Nicol,” she was quoted as saying in a statement shared by the Squash Racquets Association of Malaysia (SRAM).

Aira hopes to improve her performance in the Sept 23-Oct 8 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. - Bernama