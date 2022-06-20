Aira continues gold hunt at World Junior Squash Championships

KUALA LUMPUR: After topping the Asian Junior Squash Championship in Pattaya, Thailand yesterday, Aira Azman is now determined to hunt for gold at the World Junior Squash Championships in Nancy, France in August (Aug 11-21).

The 18-year-old, who is also the younger sister of national star Aifa Azman, said winning her fifth title at the Asian Junior Squash Championship has fired her up to etch a name at a higher level.

“This (under-19) victory is the fifth title for me, so the most motivating thing for me yesterday was my wanting to make a record of winning in all categories (under-13, -15, -17 and -19) of the Asian Junior Championship.

“I think there is no problem for me if the coaching staff also have high hopes after this. I will take one step at a time to achieve the target, apart from trying my best to raise my ranking as I am still young,” she said when contacted by Bernama today.

Aira, who is currently ranked 104th in the world, said she was very proud to stretch Malaysia’s dominance in the under-19 category after Chan Yiwen emerged as champion of the 2018 and 2019 editions when the tournament was last held before the Covid-19 pandemic started in 2020.

Elaborating on her success, the Kedah-born player said she always reviewed the video of the last match and improved on her weaknesses as a strategy before facing any upcoming tournament.

Meanwhile, Squash Racquets Association of Malaysia (SRAM) director, Major (rtd) S. Maniam said Aira is a very passionate player, who has all the characteristics required to be a top professional in the future.

“Aira is an excellent player with potential, she has passion for the game and I trained her very hard. I think Aira is going to be among the top four women’s squash players in the country in a year’s time,” he said.

Maniam is also very proud of the overall achievements of the national junior team in Pattaya, winning four of eight titles in the tournament, besides five runner-up finishing.

“(With) the results we’ve seen, we had 17 players for the quarter-finals and nine players in the final, which means they played against each other, so that is a very good sign for our players.

“We expected to win three to five golds but we managed to get four. We had the top-seeded in the girls’ under-17 category but unfortunately, U. Thanusaa was injured during the match. She was indeed our target for gold; if she was not injured (she would have won),” he added.

Meanwhile, Maniam hopes that all the junior players can improve further and follow in the footsteps of the men’s national number one, Ng Eain Yow to excel on the international stage.

He said Joachim Chuah, C. Ameeshenraj, Harith Danial and Low Wa Sern would be added to the men’s national backup squad, while Aira, Yee Xin Ying and Harleein Tan would be in the women’s backup squad. - Bernama