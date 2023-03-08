Aira happy to have sister’s comfort during Asian Games debut

KUALA LUMPUR: National junior squash sensation Aira Azman, who is set for her Asian Games debut in Hangzhou, China next month, will have a very familiar person by her side for inspiration and comfort.

The 19-year-old is banking on her elder sister Aifa to play the mentor and counsellor role when both the sisters play in the same team together for first time in the multi-sport Games scheduled from Sept 23 to Oct 8.

Aira, who will competing in the women’s singles with S. Sivasangari and women’s team event, felt fortunate to have the companion of experienced sister Aifa at the Hangzhou Games.

“Happy to follow my sister to the Asian Games, probably she will be my roommate. She is going to comfort me if I need something from her as I am not taking the challenges lightly.

“Quite nervous because this is a major event and stronger opponents. But very happy and honoured to join the team as the youngest,” she told reporters during Chef-de-Mission Datuk Chong Kim Fatt’s visit to the squash team, today.

The Kedahan made heads turn at the World Junior Championships in Melbourne, Australia, last week, after finishing second in both the women’s singles and team events.

Commenting on her personal goals in Hangzhou, Aira said she was looking forward to improve her performance and hoped to provide a tough challenge in every match, and help the team to collect points.-Bernama