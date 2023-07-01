Ajax seal Argentina goalkeeper Rulli transfer

BARCELONA: Ajax sealed the signing of World Cup-winning goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli on Saturday from Spanish club Villarreal for a fee which could rise to 10 million euros ($10.7 million).

The 30-year-old, a reserve for Argentina at the tournament in Qatar, has penned a deal until June 2026 with the Dutch champions.

“The clubs agreed on a transfer fee of eight million euros,“ Ajax said in a statement.

“Including variables, this amount can increase to 10 million euros.”

Rulli won the Europa League with Villarreal in 2021, scoring a penalty himself in the shoot-out victory over Manchester United.

“His name will always remain in the memory of the (Yellow) Submarine’s fans,“ Villarreal said in their statement.

Rulli joined Villarreal in 2020 from Real Sociedad, who bought him from Manchester City after he did not make a single appearance for the English club. - AFP