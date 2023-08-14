Al-Hilal agree deal with PSG for Neymar

LONDON: Paris St-Germain have agreed a deal to sell Brazil forward Neymar to Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal for about €90 million (RM450m) plus add-ons.

The transfer is subject to the 31-year-old completing a medical and all necessary paperwork.

Neymar, who joined PSG for a world record fee of €222 million (RM1.11b) in 2017, was left out of the squad for their Ligue 1 draw against Lorient on Saturday.

Neymar will reportedly be paid €150 million (RM750m) a year in Saudi Arabia – six times the amount he earned at PSG.

News of the Neymar deal comes just 24 hours after PSG’s Kylian Mbappe was reintegrated back into first-team training after positive talks with the club.

The France forward, 24, had been in a contract stand-off amid a desire to join Real Madrid but could now extend his contract at PSG, with his current deal due to expire next summer.

Mbappe was also left out of the squad for the Lorient game and watched the match from the stands.